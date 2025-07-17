Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said that the US is in the process of "gathering more information" on the murder of a Palestinian American in the occupied West Bank.

"We want to get all the information about who was involved. We protect all American citizens anywhere in the world, especially if they're unjustly murdered or killed," Rubio told reporters in the Oval Office on Wednesday.

"So, we're gathering more information. But I hope you saw yesterday, Ambassador (Mike) Huckabee in Israel asked the Israeli authorities to produce an investigation and concrete information about who was responsible for his murder."

Rubio was referring to Sayfollah Musallet​​​​​​​, who was beaten to death on Friday by illegal Zionist Israeli settlers while visiting his family in the occupied West Bank.

Musallet's family said in a statement that illegal Israeli settlers surrounded him and prevented an ambulance and paramedics from reaching him to deliver life-saving care for three hours. He died before reaching a hospital.

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he will be having a meeting on Thursday regarding the killing of Musallet.

US Charge d'Affaires ad interim Dorothy Shea noted on Wednesday that Huckabee asked Israel on Tuesday to "aggressively" investigate the murder of Musallet.

"There must be accountability for this criminal and terrorist act. And our condolences are with Saif's family," Shea told a Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East.