'They took away my visa' — Colombia's Gustavo Petro claims US revoked his travel permit
Petro could become the second Colombian president to have a US visa revoked.
Gustavo Petro's comments suggest that US sanctions may have been implemented against him. / Reuters
April 22, 2025

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has said the US may have revoked his visa, amid rising tensions between the two countries about migration and diplomatic policies.

"I can't go anymore because I think they took away my visa," Petro said at a Cabinet meeting at Casa de Narino, the presidential palace in Bogota, according to the EFE news agency.

"I didn't need a visa, but oh well. I've seen Donald Duck several times, so I'm going to see other things," he added.

The US has not yet commented.

It came as Petro noted that Colombian Finance Minister German Avila was attending the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank in Washington DC.

The comment follows prior warnings from the Trump administration, which had threatened to revoke visas for high-ranking Colombian officials after Petro's government refused to accept flights carrying deported Colombian nationals.

Although the measures were suspended after diplomatic negotiations, Petro's comments suggest that sanctions may have been implemented against him.

US President Donald Trump announced in January "retaliatory measures" on Truth Social, addition to announcing 25 percent emergency tariffs, including a "travel ban and immediate visa revocation for Colombian government officials and all allies and supporters."

Petro could become the second Colombian president to have a US visa revoked. In 1996, President Ernesto Samper's visa was revoked by the Clinton administration over alleged drug trafficking ties.

