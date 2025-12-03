The Palestinian Embassy in the UK sought government protection after a pro-Israel masked group vandalised the mission's premises in London.

The Palestinian Embassy, in a statement posted on X on Wednesday, said: “...A group of individuals, mostly masked, carrying Israeli flags trespassed and vandalised the premises of the Palestinian Embassy in London.”

Images posted alongside the post show a group of demonstrators holding Israeli and UK flags outside the building on Saturday.

The images show the group also climbing the Embassy steps and posing for photographs.

The group is also seen placing stickers that read “Anti-Zionism is racism,” “I love the Israeli army,” and “We are not Jews with trembling knees.”