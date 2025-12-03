WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Palestinian embassy in London seeks protection after pro-Israel group vandalises premises
A group of masked individuals place stickers stating “Anti-Zionism is racism,” “I love the Israeli army,” and “We are not Jews with trembling knees.”
Palestinian embassy in London seeks protection after pro-Israel group vandalises premises
Pro-Palestinian messages are displayed on a wall at the community camp for Palestinians, opposite the US embassy in London, January, 2025. / Reuters
December 3, 2025

The Palestinian Embassy in the UK sought government protection after a pro-Israel masked group vandalised the mission's premises in London.

The Palestinian Embassy, in a statement posted on X on Wednesday, said: “...A group of individuals, mostly masked, carrying Israeli flags trespassed and vandalised the premises of the Palestinian Embassy in London.”

Images posted alongside the post show a group of demonstrators holding Israeli and UK flags outside the building on Saturday.

The images show the group also climbing the Embassy steps and posing for photographs.

The group is also seen placing stickers that read “Anti-Zionism is racism,” “I love the Israeli army,” and “We are not Jews with trembling knees.”

RECOMMENDED

One of the stickers features a Union Jack overlaid with the Star of David from the Israeli flag.

The embassy said it has formally asked the British authorities to provide “immediate and comprehensive protection for the embassy and our personnel from such attacks” and called on them “to investigate this incident fully and hold those responsible accountable.”

Addressing those involved in the action, it added: “Your actions will not deter us. We will continue to advance Palestine-UK relations and defend the rights and lives of the Palestinian people.”

British authorities have not yet issued a public statement responding to the incident.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Turkish vice president meets Brazil's ambassador, discusses expanding cooperation ahead of COP31
UN rapporteur rebukes Herzog for falsifying history, says Beersheba was Ottoman—not Israeli—in 1917
Afghanistan has created conditions 'similar to or worse than' pre-9/11 attacks: Pakistan
Eritrea rejects Ethiopia's 'fabricated' claims of troops on its soil as tensions resurface
Egypt condemns Israel's moves to deepen annexation in occupied West Bank
Türkiye, seven other nations condemn Israel's measures to tighten control over occupied West Bank
53 migrants, including two babies, dead or missing after boat capsizes off Libya
What are Israel’s latest unlawful measures in occupied West Bank
TRT tabii's 'Rainbow Fascism' documentary investigates global reach of LGBTQ propaganda
Did Greek coastguard kill migrants on a boat?
Israeli forces kill four more Palestinians in eastern Rafah despite ceasefire
Deadly flash floods displace hundreds in northwest Syria
Türkiye's population tops 86M in 2025 as growth accelerates
Somalia, Saudi Arabia sign defence pact to bolster Red Sea security
Russian drones hit Odessa and Kharkiv, killing at least three amid peace push