Doctors in England have begun a five-day strike due to dispute over pay and working conditions amid the country's National Health Service (NHS) warning over surging flu cases.

In their latest action over pay, thousands of resident doctors began another walkout on Wednesday following what the British Medical Association (BMA) called "the continuing failure of the government to make a credible offer on jobs or pay."

This came after doctors rejected a recently revised offer put forward by the government, the BMA stated on Monday.

The Department of Health offered measures, including increasing the number of new speciality training posts from 1,000 to 4,000 over the next three years, as well as a pledge to bring forward emergency legislation in the new year to prioritise UK medical graduates for these posts.