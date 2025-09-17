Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry has welcomed a roadmap agreed by Syria, Jordan and the United States to resolve the crisis in Syria’s southern Sweida province.

"We welcome the roadmap announced with the aim of preserving calm, ensuring stability, and preventing renewed conflict in Sweida," the ministry said in a statement early on Wednesday.

It added that Türkiye would continue to support efforts promoting peace, security and stability for all components of Syria, based on the principles of respect for the country’s territorial integrity, unity and sovereignty.

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al Shaibani announced the seven-step roadmap on Tuesday after talks in Damascus with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and US envoy to Syria Tom Barrack.

At a news conference, al Shaibani said the plan includes ensuring uninterrupted humanitarian and medical aid to Sweida, restoring essential services, and deploying local security forces to secure roads and facilitate movement.