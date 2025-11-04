Bangladeshi Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus expressed his “deep appreciation” on Monday to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and First Lady Emine Erdogan for their steadfast support to the Rohingya community taking refuge in the South Asian country.

Yunus made the statement during a meeting in the capital, Dhaka, with a five-member Turkish parliamentary delegation led by Mehmet Akif Yilmaz, who is chairperson of the Türkiye-Bangladesh Parliamentary Friendship Group.

Ahead of the meeting with Yunus, the lawmakers visited Rohingya in camps in southeastern Cox's Bazar to observe the humanitarian activities of Turkish institutions and non-governmental organisations, including a Turkish field hospital.

Bangladesh has been hosting about 1.3 million Rohingya since August 2017 in Cox's Bazar district, with most of them fleeing a military crackdown in Myanmar.