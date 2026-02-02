The UK Treasury is offering its officials up to 100,000 pounds ($136,790) to leave voluntarily as part of plans to cut hundreds of jobs in the finance ministry, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the plan.

British Finance Minister Rachel Reeves wants to trim about 300 of her department's roughly 2,100 staff by 2030, the report said, citing several people familiar with the plan, adding that the cuts form part of a wider drive to cut 16 percent of administrative costs across Whitehall.

The UK Treasury did not immediately respond to a comment.