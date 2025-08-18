Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has made his first post on NEXT Sosyal, the country’s rapidly growing homegrown social media platform.
Quoting a line from poet Erdem Bayazit’s Soon the Day Will Rise — “A flower sprouted between concrete walls” — Erdogan on Monday asked followers, “Are you ready?”
His message was accompanied by the hashtag “We’re starting” and emojis of the Turkish flag, the Earth, and a rocket.
What is Next Sosyal?
The post came as NEXT Sosyal, developed under the leadership of the Türkiye Technology Team (T3) Foundation, surpassed a million users.
The milestone was announced on Saturday by Selcuk Bayraktar, head of the TEKNOFEST Executive Board and T3 Foundation Board of Trustees.
Marketed as a “clean and secure” alternative to global platforms, NEXT Sosyal has quickly climbed to the top of mobile app stores, recently ranking as the most popular free app in the “social network” category.
Since its beta launch, the platform has expanded rapidly, offering a space for users to share thoughts and content on news, technology, lifestyle, and current events.
The president’s endorsement marked a symbolic boost for NEXT Sosyal, reinforcing Türkiye’s push to promote locally developed digital platforms.