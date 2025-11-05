EUROPE
3 min read
EU states reach deal on 2040 emissions target ahead of COP30 summit
After all-night haggling, ministers agree to cut greenhouse-gas emissions by 90 percent by 2040, making key concessions to win over sceptical members days before the climate talks.
EU states reach deal on 2040 emissions target ahead of COP30 summit
EU officials have stressed the importance of the talks, which come ahead of the COP30 summit next week in Brazil. / AP
November 5, 2025

The European Union's 27 member states struck a deal Wednesday on the bloc's next big emissions-cutting targets, after making overnight concessions to win over reluctant capitals in time for the UN's COP30 summit.

EU countries have been haggling for months over two separate targets for slashing greenhouse-gas emissions: a 2040 goal intended as a milestone towards carbon-neutrality, and a related target that they must bring to the climate talks next week in Brazil.

In marathon negotiations that ran most of the night, the bloc finally agreed to target a 90-percent cut in greenhouse-gas emissions by 2040, compared to 1990 levels, but countries will be allowed to count international carbon credits towards up to 10 percent of that goal.

Behind only China, the United States and India in terms of emissions, the EU has been the most committed of the major polluters to climate action and has already cut emissions by 37 percent compared to 1990 levels.

But after blazing a trail, the EU's political landscape has shifted right, and climate concerns have taken a backseat to defence and competitiveness — with concerns in some capitals that greening Europe's economy is harming growth.

Denmark, which holds the bloc's rotating presidency, worked through the night to win over the countries most sceptical of the proposed targets -- notably Italy.

The EU needed to win the support of a weighted majority of capitals for the 2040 climate target set out by the European Commission — which implies sweeping changes to industry and daily life at a time of growing concern over adverse impacts on Europe's economy.

Ministers also needed a unanimous deal on the EU emissions target for 2035, known as a Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), which Paris Agreement signatories are supposed to bring to the COP30.

That objective, set at between 66.25 percent and 72.5 percent, was also agreed overnight.

RECOMMENDED

'Not pretty'

To win over the staunchest sceptics, Tuesday's talks covered a range of "flexibilities" for member states, including letting countries count carbon credits purchased to finance projects outside Europe.

A commission offer for credits to account for up to three percent of a nation's 2040 emission cuts failed to win over hardliners, with countries eventually securing a higher threshold of 10 percent.

Countries including Poland and Hungary also secured backing for a one-year delay, from 2027 to 2028, to the launch of a new EU carbon market for the road transport and industrial heating sectors — which critics fear will drive up fuel prices.

And in a further big concession, EU countries agreed for the overall 2040 objective to be reassessed every two years.

Environmental groups have accused countries of undermining the bloc's climate ambitions by pushing for a series of loopholes.

But an EU diplomat, granted anonymity to discuss the sensitive deliberations, had defended the compromise taking form in Brussels, although it was "not necessarily pretty".

"In the muddy, messy, nasty real world out there, we are trying to achieve something good," said the diplomat.

RelatedTRT World - Climate crisis now a 'humanitarian catastrophe,' IFRC warns before COP30

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Iran-US nuclear talks to take place in Oman: Axios