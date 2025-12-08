POLITICS
Venezuela swears in 5,600 new troops as tensions with US escalate
Government cites “imperialist threats” and recent US military activity in the Caribbean as it expands the ranks of the National Bolivarian Armed Forces.
A demonstrator holds a sign to protest US military action against Venezuela, in San Francisco, California, US, December 6, 2025. / Reuters
December 8, 2025

Venezuela announced on Sunday that 5,600 new soldiers have been sworn into the National Bolivarian Armed Forces amid rising tensions with the US.

Recruits were inducted due to "increasing imperialist threats," local media reported, citing a government statement, pointing to US threats and the deployment of a naval fleet in the Caribbean.

The US has expanded military operations across Latin America recently, deploying Marines, warships, fighter jets, bombers, submarines and drones.

The statement emphasised that the new soldiers took an oath of loyalty to President Nicolas Maduro and described the armed forces as the backbone of Venezuela's "stability, peace, security and future."

Major General Javier Jose Marcano Tabata told state television VTV that military applications have increased.

"Right now, while imperialism threatens our country illegally, arbitrarily, full of lies and insolently, our people, especially young people, are coming by the thousands to join the National Bolivarian Armed Forces," Marcano said.

Official data shows that Venezuela has approximately 200,000 soldiers, 200,000 police officers and millions of reserve militia members.

The US has carried out at least 22 strikes in the region on boats suspected of transporting narcotics since September, killing at least 87 people.

US President Donald Trump warned that he would soon begin targeting Venezuelan drug trafficking networks "by land."

RelatedTRT World - Venezuela reauthorises US deportation flights after brief suspension
SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
