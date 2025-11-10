At least eight people have died following an explosion near the landmark Red Fort in a densely populated area of the Indian capital New Delhi, according to local media and police.

Visuals on local media showed on Monday that flames and smoke were billowing from more than one vehicle in what was described as a congested street located near a metro station in the old part of Delhi.

Sanjay Tyagi, a spokesperson for Delhi police, told The Associated Press that at least 8 people were killed, and several others injured.

“We are investigating the cause of the blast,” he said.

Several other people were injured when an explosion took place in a car near the historic Red Fort, state-owned Doordarshan News reported.

Quoting the Delhi Fire Department, it said that after the blast, nearby vehicles also caught fire and sustained damage.