Japan launches satellite to monitor climate
Satellite launches from Tanegashima Space Center.
Japan's satellite deployed its solar panels and entered Sun Acquisition Mode shortly after liftoff, confirming normal operation. / AP
June 29, 2025

Japan launched the Global Observing Satellite for Greenhouse Gases and Water Cycle, known as IBUKI GW, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) said Sunday.

The satellite was launched from the Tanegashima Space Center at 1.33 am (1633GMT Saturday).

Just 18 minutes after liftoff, telemetry data from the satellite confirmed the full deployment of its solar array paddles, received at the JAXA Mingenew Station in Australia.

Additional data received at 2:12 am from the Troll Satellite Station in Antarctica confirmed that the satellite entered Sun Acquisition Mode and is operating nominally, the agency said.

JAXA added that in cooperation with the Mitsubishi Electric Corporation and other partner organisations, it will continue satellite operations to collect critical data on climate crisis.

