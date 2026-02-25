The necessary examinations and investigations have been initiated following a crash of a Turkish Air Force F-16 fighter jet in western Balikesir province, martyring its pilot, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

Speaking at an event in Ankara on Wednesday, Erdogan expressed deep sorrow over the loss and offered prayers for Air Force pilot Major Ibrahim Bolat, extending his condolences to the pilot’s family, the Turkish Air Force, and the Turkish nation.

Authorities have launched a full investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash, Erdogan said, adding that all necessary procedures are being carried out by the relevant institutions.