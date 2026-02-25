TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Erdogan announces probe into Türkiye's F-16 crash, offers condolences
A fighter jet crashed in western Balikesir province on Wednesday, martyring the pilot.
Erdogan announces probe into Türkiye's F-16 crash, offers condolences
Erdogan expressed deep sorrow over the loss and offered prayers for Air Force pilot Major Ibrahim Bolat. / AA
8 hours ago

The necessary examinations and investigations have been initiated following a crash of a Turkish Air Force F-16 fighter jet in western Balikesir province, martyring its pilot, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

Speaking at an event in Ankara on Wednesday, Erdogan expressed deep sorrow over the loss and offered prayers for Air Force pilot Major Ibrahim Bolat, extending his condolences to the pilot’s family, the Turkish Air Force, and the Turkish nation.

Authorities have launched a full investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash, Erdogan said, adding that all necessary procedures are being carried out by the relevant institutions.

RECOMMENDED

Earlier, the National Defence Ministry said the fighter jet crashed after radio contact and tracking information were lost.

In a statement, the ministry said the aircraft had taken off from the 9th Main Jet Base Command in Balikesir at 12:56 AM local time (21:56 GMT on Tuesday).

RelatedTRT World - Turkish F-16 crash in Balikesir: Pilot Major Ibrahim Bolat martyred
SOURCE:AA
Explore
American convicted of murder in Bali deported by Indonesia after 11 years in prison
Mexico sends two more humanitarian ships to Cuba with over 1,000 tonnes of supplies
South Korean, US forces to hold spring joint military drill next month
CPJ: Israel committed two-thirds of the record 129 journalist killings in 2025
Gunman fires at Utah Muslim leader outside home during holy month of Ramadan
Red alert in Indonesia's Bali as torrential rains trigger floods and landslides
Japanese journalist arrested in Iran: Reports
US ponders requiring banks to collect citizenship data: report
Hundreds of bodies were uncovered in search for Gaza hostages: Trump
US general expresses regret after South Korea protests air exercise
India's Modi visits Israel as US-Iran tensions mount
Merz seeks 'fairer' economic ties with China as Berlin pushes to reset relations
Türkiye highlights mediation role, urges diplomatic push as Ukraine war enters fifth year
UN Security Council demands immediate ceasefire in Sudan, condemns attacks on civilians
Sri Lanka arrests ex-spy chief over 2019 Easter bombings