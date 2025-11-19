TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Türkiye appoints first ambassador to Syria after 13-year hiatus
Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Nuh Yilmaz is appointed ambassador to Syria.
Türkiye appoints first ambassador to Syria after 13-year hiatus
Türkiye appoints ambassador to Damascus after 13-year hiatus / AFP
November 19, 2025

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has appointed Deputy Foreign Minister Nuh Yilmaz as Türkiye’s new ambassador to Damascus, marking the first such appointment in 13 years.

The announcement was published on Wednesday in the Official Gazette with Erdogan’s signature.

Turkish National Defence Minister Yasar Guler received Yilmaz and congratulated him on the post.

Yilmaz thanked Erdogan and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan for his appointment.

RECOMMENDED

"Drawing strength from the deep human and cultural ties that have existed for centuries between Türkiye and Syria, we will strive to develop our relations in a way that upholds the principles of good neighbourliness and contributes to peace and stability in our region," Yilmaz wrote on X.

"I have personally witnessed the support Türkiye has provided to the Syrian people during their most difficult days. From now on, as well as the Turkish state, we will continue working together with our Syrian brothers and sisters to shape the welfare, tranquillity, and shared future of our peoples," he added.

US Ambassador to Türkiye and US Special Envoy to Syria Tom Barrack said he looks forward to working closely with Yilmaz as the newly appointed ambassador begins his “historic” mission in Syria.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
Kiev metro temporarily closes due to power shortage
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Israeli strikes kill 37 in Gaza in one of deadliest attacks since ceasefire
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing