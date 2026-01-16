US President Donald Trump has said that there was no immediate need to invoke the Insurrection Act over protests against immigration raids in Minnesota, a day after threatening to use the law.

Trump had threatened the drastic measure that would have allowed him to deploy the military to the northern state for law enforcement purposes in response to protests against broad-reaching immigration raids spearheaded by his administration.

"If I needed it, I would use it. I don't think there is any reason right now to use it," Trump told reporters at the White House on Friday when asked about the law that grants the deployment of soldiers on US soil.

The Insurrection Act allows a president to sidestep the Posse Comitatus Act to suppress "armed rebellion" or "domestic violence" and use the armed forces "as he considers necessary" to enforce the 19th-century law.

Crowds of protesters have clashed with immigration officers across the city of Minneapolis, opposing their efforts to target migrants, with some officers responding with violence.

Demonstrations dramatically expanded following the killing of Renee Nicole Good, 37, by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer in Minneapolis on January 7, as the Trump administration pressed operations to catch undocumented migrants.

'Incitement of violence'

Federal agents fired their weapons in two separate incidents, wounding a man from Venezuela on Wednesday, and in Good's killing last week.

Federal prosecutors also charged a man with stealing a rifle from an FBI vehicle, and he is due in court on Friday.

US Attorney Daniel Rosen claimed that local officials were responsible for the "incitement of violence against federal law enforcement... which resulted here in the theft of a firearm from an FBI vehicle."

A woman was roughly pulled from her car by officers on Tuesday, an AFP correspondent saw, amid the escalating deployment of federal officers to the state.