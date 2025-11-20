Turkcell, a Turkish GSM operator, and Google will make a $3 billion investment in the country, Türkiye's vice president said, adding that this investment will trigger additional investment projects.

Cevdet Yilmaz, speaking at Google's Cloud Day event in Istanbul on Thursday, said that while Turkcell plans to invest $1 billion, Google Cloud's $2 billion investment is positive for the country.

"This investment also reflects the confidence international investors have in the strength, resilience, and innovation capacity of our economy," he underlined.

Last week, Turkcell announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Google to provide Google Cloud services across multiple industries in Türkiye, the company announced on Wednesday.

As part of the collaboration, Turkcell will work with Google Cloud to provide the infrastructure needed for a planned Google Cloud region in Türkiye.

The partnership is expected to become operational between 2028 and 2029 and will expand Turkcell’s data centre portfolio.

Yilmaz stressed that the hyperscale cloud region, which will be implemented in collaboration with Google Cloud and Turkcell, is an important strategic step that will further strengthen Türkiye's regional position in the fields of data, cloud infrastructure, and AI.

Mehmet Fatih Kacir, the Turkish industry and technology minister, also said at the event that Google Cloud and Turkcell's collaboration is a significant step toward Türkiye's vision.