The All India Muslim Personal Law Board, a leading Muslim organisation in India, organised a huge protest in a southern Indian city against recent changes to legislation governing Islamic charitable endowments.

A large group gathered in Hyderabad on Saturday to protest the changes. Dozens of petitions have also been filed with the Supreme Court.

Indian parliamentarian and President of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, Asaduddin Owaisi, said the protest was "a great show of unity against the Waqf Amendment Act."

"This law must go because it is against the Constitution's spirit. Grateful for the participation of heads of many organisations," he wrote on X.

Owaisi said in his address to protesters that until the law is withdrawn, there will be peaceful protests across the country.