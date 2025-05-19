A Meeting of the Türkiye-US working group on Syria will be held on Tuesday in Washington, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

The meeting, which will be held in an inter-institutional format and co-chaired by Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Nuh Yilmaz and US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, is expected to focus on the two countries' Syria policies and discuss opportunities for cooperation in establishing security and stability in Syria, the sources added.

The fight against Daesh group and other terrorist organisations is expected to be at the top of the agenda at the meeting, which will also discuss Ankara's support for the Syrian government and Türkiye-led regional efforts to combat the terrorist group.

Related TRT Global - US lifting Syria sanctions after talks with Türkiye's Erdogan

US sanctions on Syria

The parties will discuss cooperation opportunities in northeastern Syria's camps, and the US side is expected to provide information on the ongoing consolidation of US military units in Syria.

The meeting follows last week's direct engagement between the US and Syria at the leadership level, as well as US President Trump's announcement that sanctions against Syria would be lifted.