Nemesio Ruben Oseguera Cervantes (‘El Mencho’) killed in a clash with Mexican security forces after military raid launched against his Jalisco New Generation Cartel

Gunmen torched vehicles, blocked highways and caused panic in cities including Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta in response to the killing

Three Mexican security forces wounded, four cartel members killed and two arrested as of February 23

Mexican government operation included US intelligence support, the White House said

FBI considers CJNG cartel Mexico’s most powerful trafficking organisation