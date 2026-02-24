AMERICAS
1 min read
Cartel boss killing sparks violence in Mexico
Mexican security forces have reportedly killed El Mencho, the head of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), in a military operation. Following the reported killing, violence has escalated across several states
Graphic Artist: Busra Ozturk, Producer: Ezgi Toper / TRT World
February 24, 2026

  • Nemesio Ruben Oseguera Cervantes (‘El Mencho’) killed in a clash with Mexican security forces after military raid launched against his Jalisco New Generation Cartel

  • Gunmen torched vehicles, blocked highways and caused panic in cities including Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta in response to the killing

  • Three Mexican security forces wounded, four cartel members killed and two arrested as of February 23

  • Mexican government operation included US intelligence support, the White House said

  • FBI considers CJNG cartel Mexico’s most powerful trafficking organisation

  • Washington had placed a $15M bounty on El Mencho’s head

