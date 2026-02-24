February 24, 2026
Nemesio Ruben Oseguera Cervantes (‘El Mencho’) killed in a clash with Mexican security forces after military raid launched against his Jalisco New Generation Cartel
Gunmen torched vehicles, blocked highways and caused panic in cities including Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta in response to the killing
Three Mexican security forces wounded, four cartel members killed and two arrested as of February 23
Mexican government operation included US intelligence support, the White House said
FBI considers CJNG cartel Mexico’s most powerful trafficking organisation
Washington had placed a $15M bounty on El Mencho’s head
