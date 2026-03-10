Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has told his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi that violations of Turkish airspace are "unacceptable."
Diplomatic sources said the conversation focused on a recent missile attack that violated Turkish airspace, prompting Ankara to seek clarification and assurances from Tehran.
In a phone call on Tuesday, Fidan warned Araghchi that Türkiye will continue to take all necessary measures to defend its sovereignty, according to Foreign Ministry sources.
The top Turkish diplomat also underlined that all regional parties must refrain from actions that undermine security or put civilian lives at risk.
On the other side, Iran’s Araghchi stated that the missiles directed towards Turkish airspace did not originate from Iran.
He added that a comprehensive investigation into the matter is underway.
Patriot defence systems
Türkiye on Tuesday announced that a Patriot air defence system is being prepared for operational readiness in eastern Türkiye as part of efforts coordinated with NATO to help protect the country’s airspace amid the ongoing regional tensions.
The Ministry of National Defence said in a statement that the Turkish Armed Forces remain “fully committed to ensuring the security of our country and our citizens” amid the recent regional developments.
“In light of recent developments in our region, necessary measures are being taken to secure our borders and airspace, and we are in consultations with NATO and our Allies,” the ministry said.
It added that, alongside national security measures, the alliance has reinforced its regional defence posture.
“In addition to the national measures we have implemented, NATO has enhanced air and missile defence measures,” the statement said.
NATO air defence systems intercepted another missile launched from Iran and heading towards Türkiye on Monday, marking the second such incident involving Iranian missiles entering Turkish airspace in the past week.