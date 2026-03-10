Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has told his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi that violations of Turkish airspace are "unacceptable."

Diplomatic sources said the conversation focused on a recent missile attack that violated Turkish airspace, prompting Ankara to seek clarification and assurances from Tehran.

In a phone call on Tuesday, Fidan warned Araghchi that Türkiye will continue to take all necessary measures to defend its sovereignty, according to Foreign Ministry sources.

The top Turkish diplomat also underlined that all regional parties must refrain from actions that undermine security or put civilian lives at risk.

On the other side, Iran’s Araghchi stated that the missiles directed towards Turkish airspace did not originate from Iran.

He added that a comprehensive investigation into the matter is underway.

Patriot defence systems