The Turkish Language Association (TDK) has selected “dijital vicdan” (digital conscience) as its word of the year for 2025.

According to the TDK, the word “vicdan” (conscience) is defined as the feeling that compels a person to judge their own actions and reflect on moral values, which has taken on a different dimension in the digital age.

“People often tend to 'ease their conscience' by sharing or liking posts on social media regarding issues for which they do not, or do not want to, take responsibility in real life. This situation passivises individual sensitivity and reduces conscience to a 'clickable action,'” the TDK said in a statement.

The association noted that internet users may feel they have fulfilled their “humanitarian duty” through likes, shares, and comments, limiting feelings of compassion and fairness to symbolic visibility.

“Therefore, the concept of 'digital conscience' should take its place in our language as a necessary concept that describes this new, often misleading function that conscience has taken on in the digital environment in our time,” the statement said.