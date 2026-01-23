Israeli forces have opened fire on a Lebanese army unit operating alongside UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon, while a separate Israeli drone strike hit eastern Lebanon, marking fresh incidents that strain a fragile ceasefire.

Lebanon’s official National News Agency (NNA) reported on Friday that an Israeli tank fired near a Lebanese army force conducting a joint field mission with troops from the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) near Wadi al-Asafir, south of the town of Khiam in the Marjayoun district.

The tank reportedly emerged from a newly established Israeli military position in the Hammams area before opening fire.

The report did not specify the number of casualties or the extent of damage. The Israeli military did not immediately comment.

Israel repeatedly targets UN in Lebanon

UN peacekeeping forces have repeatedly said their positions in southern Lebanon have come under Israeli fire, urging respect for the ceasefire. Those calls have largely gone unanswered, according to UN officials and Lebanese authorities.

Hours later, an Israeli drone struck a car near the Majdaloun junction in Lebanon’s eastern Baalbek-Hermel province, an area bordering Syria that has seen a series of security incidents in recent months.