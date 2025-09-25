United Nations: Palestine's President Mahmoud Abbas has addressed the UN General Assembly (UNGA) by video after the United States barred Abbas and his senior aides from traveling to New York, even as push for the two-state solution gathers steam at the United Nations.

The 89-year-old president addressed the UNGA on Thursday, slamming Israel's genocide in Gaza and expansion of illegal settlements in occupied West Bank, three days after France and Saudi Arabia hosted a special summit in which a group of Western nations recognised the State of Palestine.

"It's a war crime and crime against humanity. It will be recorded in history books and the pages of international conscience as a horrific tragedy of the 20 and 21st centuries," Abbas told the world leaders.

Abbas said that in the occupied West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, "the capital of Palestine, the extremist Israeli government continues its illegal settlement expansion and is developing policies for new settlements."

He said the E1 project announced by Israel would split the West Bank in two and further occupy East Jerusalem, "undermining the two-state solution."

Abbas also rejected and deplored "Greater Israel" which involves expanding into neighbouring states. He also condemned Israel's attacks on Qatar, calling it "grave and blatant violation of international law" and seeking "decisive intervention" against such attacks in future.

'Flag of Palestine will fly in our skies'

Abbas informed world leaders that "settler terrorism" is increasing with official Israeli support in the occupied West Bank.

He added that Israel's attacks have not spared religious sites of Muslims and Christians, stating that "it clearly violates international law and historic status."

Abbas expressed gratitude and appreciation to all the countries that have recently recognised the State of Palestine and those that intend to recognise it soon.

"Our people will not forget this noble position."

Abbas thanked France, UK, Canada, Australia, Belgium, Portugal, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, San Marino, Andorra and Denmark for their recognition.