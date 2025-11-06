A Ukrainian court has sentenced a Russian soldier to life in prison after finding him guilty of killing a Ukrainian prisoner of war, the first time Ukraine has jailed a suspect on such charges since Russia's offensive.

On Thursday, the court in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia found Dmitry Kurashov, 27, guilty of shooting dead Vitalii Hodniuk, a Ukrainian soldier who had surrendered in January 2024 when his dugout was captured by Russian forces.

Kurashov, who was taken prisoner by Ukrainian forces along with other Russian troops soon after the incident, pleaded guilty in court, although he later told reporters that he was innocent and wanted to be exchanged in a prisoner swap.

His sentencing carries symbolic importance for Ukraine, which claims Russian forces have executed numerous Ukrainian prisoners of war, but that the suspects are usually outside their jurisdiction.

Related TRT World - Russia urges Ukrainian troops in Pokrovsk and Kupiansk to lay down arms

‘Storm V’

Russia, which launched a full-scale offensive in February 2022, denies that its troops carry out war crimes.