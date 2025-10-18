Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated Azerbaijan on its Independence Day on Saturday, which is observed on October 18.
In a post on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal, Erdogan said: “I warmly congratulate our dear friend, brother and cherished Azerbaijan on its Oct. 18 Independence Day. On this proud day, I extend my greetings to my esteemed brother Ilham Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan.”
In a separate post, Türkiye's Head of Communications Burhanettin Duran said Ankara is "honored" to stand with Baku and uphold the principle of "one nation, two states."
The Turkish Foreign Ministry said on NSosyal: "Happy 34th anniversary of the Restoration of Independence Day to our ally and brother Azerbaijan."
Türkiye's National Defence Ministry also congratulated Azerbaijan, saying on NSosyal that Ankara will continue to stand united and together with Baku, with the understanding of “one nation, two states.”
Azerbaijan celebrates its independence on October 18, marking the adoption of the Constitutional Law on the Independence of the State in 1991. The law declared Azerbaijan’s independence as the successor to the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, which existed from 1918 to 1920.
Türkiye became the first country to recognise Azerbaijan’s independence on November 9, 1991, shortly after Azerbaijan declared independence on August 30 of the same year.