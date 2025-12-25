Sri Lanka’s newly appointed ambassador to Türkiye, Niluka Kadurugamuwa, highlighted the strength of bilateral relations and called for sustained cooperation as the island nation recovers from recent floods and landslides that left hundreds dead and tens of thousands displaced.

“Türkiye and Sri Lanka have always been good friends. We have very strong bilateral relations,” Kadurugamuwa told Anadolu in an interview, evaluating bilateral relations as well as the recent disaster that hit his country.

Kadurugamuwa said approximately 1.7 million people were affected by cyclone Ditwah that hit in November, with 643 deaths confirmed and 70,000 to 75,000 people living in around 700 safe shelters across the country.

He said search and rescue operations have ended, with debris removal and reconstruction now under way.

The envoy shared that the government allocated additional funding for recovery efforts and President Anura Kumara Dissanayake personally announced various facilities and grants for rebuilding destroyed homes.

He described the destruction as widespread and the largest natural catastrophe to hit Sri Lanka since the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami.

Cooperation and historic ties

Emphasising friendly relations with Türkiye, Kadurugamuwa said diplomatic ties were established in 1948.

“We established our diplomatic relations in 1948, 77 years ago,” he said. “Even before that, during the Ottoman period, we had relations. Sri Lanka was part of the Maritime Silk Route, while Türkiye was part of the Silk Road, so we have had historical connections.”

He recalled that the Ottoman Empire appointed honorary consuls in Sri Lanka as far back as 1874 and Türkiye was among the first countries to recognise Sri Lanka’s independence. Sri Lanka’s embassy in Ankara was established in 2012, followed by Türkiye’s mission in Colombo in 2013.