Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin departed for a two-day visit to China, with planned talks with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang expected to centre on economic and technological cooperation despite pressure from the West.

Mishustin is scheduled for a regular heads-of-government meeting with Li in the city of Hangzhou on Monday, and will travel to Beijing on Tuesday for talks with Xi, TASS agency reported, citing the Russian government's press service.

The last heads-of-government meeting between China and Russia took place in Moscow in August 2024, where Li praised the "new vigour" and "vitality" in bilateral ties.

The Kremlin attached "very great" importance to Mishustin's visit to China, spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, while declining to say whether President Vladimir Putin would send a message to Xi via the Russian prime minister, Interfax agency reported.

Putin and Xi signed a "no limits" partnership in February 2022, just before Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Since then, Moscow has turned to Beijing to mitigate the impact of Western sanctions, highlighting record bilateral trade, increased settlements in yuan and deepening energy cooperation.

Related TRT World - Splitting China-Russia ‘no limits’ partnership will be difficult for US

Trade slowdown

US–China friction over trade and technology under US President Donald Trump, which strained relations between Washington and Beijing, has also encouraged both Moscow and Beijing to strengthen cross-border commerce to counter Western pressure.