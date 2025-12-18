Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has offered to mediate between the United States and Venezuela as tensions escalate, warning that diplomatic intervention is needed to prevent what he described as a "fratricidal war" in Latin America.

Speaking at a news conference at the Planalto Palace, Lula said he had raised the possibility of mediation in recent conversations with US President Donald Trump and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

"I engage in politics seeking solutions to problems," Lula told reporters, adding that it was "possible to negotiate a way out of war."

He questioned Washington’s motives for its pressure campaign against Caracas, suggesting they had not been fully explained.

"No one ever says specifically why this war is necessary," Lula said.

"I don't know if the interest is Venezuela's oil, critical minerals, or rare earth elements.

The fact is that no one is putting what they want on the table."

Lula said he told Trump that South America is a "region of peace" and should remain so.

He added that he was considering a follow-up call with the US president to help shape a diplomatic framework that could prevent military confrontation.