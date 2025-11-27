Former Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra was sentenced to 14 years in prison after a court found him guilty of leading a corruption scheme during his tenure as governor of the southern Moquegua region, local media reported on Wednesday.

The ruling also includes a nine-year ban on holding public office and a financial penalty.

Vizcarra, who is expected to begin serving his sentence immediately, said he plans to appeal the verdict.

“This is not justice, it is revenge,” he wrote on X, adding that “they will not break me.”

Prosecutors said the ex-president accepted more than $600,000 in bribes in exchange for awarding contracts tied to major public works projects in Moquegua.

He governed the region between 2011 and 2014 before becoming Peru’s president from 2018 to 2020.

Vizcarra, now a leading figure in the Peru First party, is one of several former Peruvian presidents facing jail time.

He joins three other ex-leaders currently imprisoned, reflecting what analysts describe as deep-rooted instability and corruption in Peru’s political landscape.