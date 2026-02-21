The Palestinian Foreign Ministry on Saturday said comments by the US ambassador to Israel suggesting acceptance of Israeli control over the entire Middle East amount to “an explicit call to violate the sovereignty of states.”

Speaking to journalist Tucker Carlson, Huckabee this week argued that Israel has a biblical right to the land stretching from the Nile to the Euphrates rivers, saying: "It would be fine if they took it all.”

In a statement, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry condemned the remarks, saying they “contradict religious and historical facts and international law,” and also contradict statements by US President Donald Trump rejecting annexation of the occupied West Bank.

The ministry said the “provocative” comments represent “an explicit call to violate the sovereignty of states.”

The remarks, it added, provide support for Israel to continue a war of genocide and displacement and to pursue annexation and expansion plans against the Palestinian people – steps it said have been rejected by the international community, which considers Gaza and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, occupied Palestinian territory under international law.

The ministry called on the US to take a clear and explicit position on Huckabee’s statements and to reaffirm the positions announced by Trump regarding achieving peace in the Middle East, ending wars and violence, and rejecting Israeli annexation of the West Bank.

It said the comments “do not help achieve President Trump’s vision for lasting peace in the Middle East.”

‘Flagrant departure’