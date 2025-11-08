The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) has backed a motion to call on UEFA to ban Israel from European club and international competitions.

Dublin-based club Bohemians tabled the resolution on Saturday, saying Israel violated two provisions of the UEFA statutes.

The motion was carried by 74 votes to seven with two abstentions.

In a statement, the FAI said they will now "submit a formal motion to the UEFA executive committee requesting the immediate suspension of the Israel Football Association from UEFA competitions."

The two breaches of UEFA statutes refer to "organisation of clubs in illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank without the consent of the Palestinian Football Association" and the "failure of the IFA (Israel Football Association) to implement and enforce an effective anti-racism policy."

Calls for suspension