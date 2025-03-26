US President Donald Trump has announced steep tariffs on auto imports in a move set to fuel tensions with trading partners ahead of further promised levies next week.

"What we're going to be doing is a 25 percent tariff on all cars that are not made in the United States. If they're made in the United States, it is absolutely no tariff," he said at the White House on Wednesday.

The move is set to take effect April 2 and impact foreign-made cars and light trucks, in addition to existing tariffs on those goods.

To underscore his seriousness, Trump said, "This is permanent."

Since returning to the presidency in January, Trump has already imposed tariffs on imports from major US trading partners Canada, Mexico and China — as well as a 25 percent duty on steel and aluminium imports.

But he previously offered automakers a temporary reprieve from the levies affecting North America.

Later, a White House spokesperson said Auto parts that comply with the US-Mexico-Canada free trade agreement (USMCA) will be exempt for now from tariffs on auto imports announced by Trump.

Stocks falling, ties straining

Uncertainty over Trump's trade plans and worries they could trigger a downturn have roiled financial markets, with consumer confidence also falling in recent months amid fears of the tariffs' effects.

Wall Street slumped ahead of Trump's announcement, with the tech-focused Nasdaq plunging 2.0 percent.

Shares in General Motors fell roughly 3 percent in Wednesday trading. Ford's stock was up slightly. Shares in Stellantis, the owner of Jeep and Chrysler, dropped nearly 3.6 percent.

The Trump administration has referred to levies as a way to raise government revenue, revitalise American industry and press countries on US priorities.

But targeting imported cars could strain ties with countries like Japan, South Korea, Canada, Mexico and Germany — which are close US partners.