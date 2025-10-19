The Turkish intelligence agency played a key role in talks between Pakistan and Afghanistan in the Qatari capital Doha, where both sides agreed on an immediate ceasefire, Turkish security sources said on Sunday.

With the support of Türkiye and Qatar, talks, also attended by Turkish intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin, were held in the Qatari capital Doha, regarding the clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan, the sources added.

The heads of intelligence services and defence ministers of both Pakistan and Afghanistan were present at the ceasefire talks.

The main agenda of the talks was to "extend the current ceasefire and resolve recent border clashes," the sources noted.

During the negotiations, which continued into the late hours, the world leaders, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, were kept informed of developments.

Details of ceasefire to be discussed in Istanbul