Armed clashes have erupted in the Libyan capital Tripoli, prompting the Interior Ministry to urge residents to stay indoors.

The ministry of Libya's recognised Government of National Unity (GNU) late on Monday called on "all citizens in Tripoli to remain in their homes and not go outside to ensure their safety."

The violence, according to local media and official statements, erupted in Tripoli's Salah al-Din and Abu Salim neighbourhoods.

Local media outlets, including Libya Al Ahrar TV, reported intermittent gunfire throughout the capital following unconfirmed reports of the killing of a militia boss Abdel Ghani al-Kikli.

According to the reports, the 444th Brigade, a unit under the Defense Ministry, was involved in clashes with the apparatus forces.

Libya Al Ahrar also cited Deputy Minister of Transport Wissam Al-Idrisi confirming the temporary suspension of air traffic at Mitiga International Airport.

Soon later, airport director Ibrahim Farkash said air operations remained technically unaffected and "airspace is safe and open."