Israel's far-right national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir is backing a bill that would restrict the Islamic call to prayer, claiming it "disturbs" Jewish residents.

The proposed legislation, introduced by Ben-Gvir’s Jewish Power party, would effectively ban the call to prayer unless mosques receive state approval, based on volume levels, noise-reduction measures, location, and proximity to residential areas.

Palestinian citizens of Israel have condemned the move, saying it once again targets their identity and incites against their faith.