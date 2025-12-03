Guinness World Records has decided to halt all dealings with Israel, blocking new submissions, including a request to certify an Israeli kidney-donation record, according to a local media report.

Channel 12 reported on Wednesday that a volunteer group called “Gift of Life,” which promotes kidney donations, approached Guinness to register a milestone involving 2,000 Israeli donors who saved lives through organ donation.

The organisation claimed that the submission “was rejected for political reasons.”

The group paid fees and organised a ceremony in West Jerusalem to photograph all 2,000 donors together to be included in Guinness, but it received an email from Guinness stating: “We are not currently processing record applications from Israel.”

The group has since tried to understand the reason and whether the decision can be reversed, but has received no response, the broadcaster reported.

Rabbi Rachel Haber, who heads the organisation, called Guinness’ refusal to recognise the accomplishment “unacceptable.”