WORLD
1 min read
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Antonio Guterres' warning comes as the US slashed voluntary funding and withheld mandatory payments to the UN regular and peacekeeping budgets
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Guterres has warned that cash could run out by July. / AA
January 30, 2026

UN chief Antonio Guterres has warned that the world body is on the brink of financial collapse, urging countries to pay their dues.

"Either all Member States honour their obligations to pay in full and on time – or Member States must fundamentally overhaul our financial rules to prevent an imminent financial collapse," the secretary-general said in a letter.

"The crisis is deepening, threatening programme delivery and risking financial collapse. And the situation will deteriorate further in the near future," Guterres wrote in a letter to ambassadors dated January 28.

He said that the global body would run out of cash by July.

RECOMMENDED

The UN is facing a cash crisis as the world body's largest contributor, the United States, has slashed voluntary funding to UN agencies and refused to make mandatory payments to the UN's regular and peacekeeping budgets.

In the letter, Guterres said, "decisions not to honour assessed contributions that finance a significant share of the approved regular budget have now been formally announced."

It was not immediately clear which state or states he was referring to, and a UN spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

RelatedTRT World - UN rights work faces 'existential threat' as funding cuts bite
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Two pilots killed after airplane shot at on landing in Indonesia: Report
Libya grants foreign oil companies exploration licences
Israeli death penalty law targeting Palestinians carries 'grave international implications': Experts
French regulator fines channel $119,000 over discriminatory broadcasts against Algerians, Muslims
Qatar's Al Thani, Iran's Larijani review regional de-escalation efforts in Doha
Turkish cities ramp up winter aid deliveries to Gaza
15 Palestinian families displaced by illegal Israeli settlers in occupied West Bank
European Parliament approves $107B aid deal for Ukraine in war against Russia
RSF drone strike on school kills two children in Sudan: medical source
EU seeks to tighten regulations, create no-fly zones in response to drone threats
Russia will take measures, 'including military ones', if Greenland militarised: Lavrov
Iran will not 'give in to excessive demands': Pezeshkian
Death toll climbs to 20 as Cyclone Gezani hits Madagascar's east coast
Türkiye's Erdogan urges unity, lasting peace in Syria, warns against 'maximalist demands'
Ethiopia seeks united Africa against external pressure