UN chief Antonio Guterres has warned that the world body is on the brink of financial collapse, urging countries to pay their dues.

"Either all Member States honour their obligations to pay in full and on time – or Member States must fundamentally overhaul our financial rules to prevent an imminent financial collapse," the secretary-general said in a letter.

"The crisis is deepening, threatening programme delivery and risking financial collapse. And the situation will deteriorate further in the near future," Guterres wrote in a letter to ambassadors dated January 28.

He said that the global body would run out of cash by July.