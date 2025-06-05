The African Union (AU) has expressed concern over a new US travel ban on several countries, including seven African nations.

President Donald Trump signed the decree on Wednesday, banning citizens from Somalia, Chad, the Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Libya, Sudan, Yemen, Afghanistan, Myanmar, Haiti and Iran from travelling to the United States.

In a statement on Thursday, the AU said the ban would harm "people-to-people ties, educational exchange, commercial engagement, and broader diplomatic relations" built with the US over decades.

It appealed to Washington to adopt a "consultative approach and to engage in constructive dialogue with the countries concerned".

In the Somali capital, Mogadishu, the government did not immediately respond to the ban but there was anger on the streets.

"I totally disagree with the president of the United States' decision," one resident, Salad Abdullahi Mohamed, told AFP.