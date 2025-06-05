INTERNATIONAL DIPLOMACY
2 min read
African Union 'concerned' by 'negative impact' of US travel ban
Trump says the new US travel ban is spurred by a flamethrower attack on a Jewish protest in Colorado by an Egyptian man, even though Egypt was not included in the list of banned countries.
African Union 'concerned' by 'negative impact' of US travel ban
Trump gestures after speaking during a summer soiree on the South Lawn of the White House, Wednesday, June 4, 2025, in Washington DC. / AP
June 5, 2025

The African Union (AU) has expressed concern over a new US travel ban on several countries, including seven African nations.

President Donald Trump signed the decree on Wednesday, banning citizens from Somalia, Chad, the Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Libya, Sudan, Yemen, Afghanistan, Myanmar, Haiti and Iran from travelling to the United States.

In a statement on Thursday, the AU said the ban would harm "people-to-people ties, educational exchange, commercial engagement, and broader diplomatic relations" built with the US over decades.

It appealed to Washington to adopt a "consultative approach and to engage in constructive dialogue with the countries concerned".

RelatedTRT Global - Trump announces new travel ban on over a dozen countries

In the Somali capital, Mogadishu, the government did not immediately respond to the ban but there was anger on the streets.

"I totally disagree with the president of the United States' decision," one resident, Salad Abdullahi Mohamed, told AFP.

RECOMMENDED

"Somali immigrants reached there after a long, hazardous trip to get a better life," he said.

Another resident, Ali Abdullahi Ali, agreed that Somali migrants were simply looking "to make a better living and help their parents".

"I would call on the president to make this decision null and void and also give necessary documents to stay and continue living and working there," he added.

Trump said the move was spurred by a flamethrower attack on a Jewish protest in Colorado by an Egyptian man, even though Egypt was not included in the travel ban.

He also imposed a partial ban on travellers from seven other countries: Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan and Venezuela. Some temporary work visas from those countries will be allowed.

RelatedTRT Global - Trump 2025 travel ban: What it means for over 80K international students in Texas?

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing
Rape trial of Norwegian crown princess's son begins as royal family faces Epstein fallout
Indian exporters welcome US-India trade deal as analysts urge caution
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under deal with YPG
China remains the world's top shipbuilder in 2025
Drone crashes inside Polish military base near arms depot
New US bill targets constitutional abuses by ICE agents
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians