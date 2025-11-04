As Gaza endures one of the most devastating periods in its modern history, a Turkish woman who spent 24 years in the blocked enclave remembers a life shaped by air strikes, shortages and unwavering faith.

After getting married in 1999, Kevser Yilmaz Jarada moved to Gaza, where she lived for 24 years.

“I experienced the wars, blockades and hardships of the people of Gaza alongside them. I consider myself one of them, and I feel like a Gazan,” she said.

Noting that until 2005, Israeli settlers who seized Palestinian land in Gaza lived in invisible zones, Jarada said: “They had a luxurious life inside farms, on vast lands, with their own schools and factories.”

While the local population struggled with severe economic difficulties and the conditions of the intifada, or uprising against Israeli occupation, Israeli settlers in Gaza enjoyed a comfortable life, she said. ​​​​​​​

“Gazans resisted and did not allow the occupiers to live comfortably on their own land. The people themselves cleared their land of the occupiers. After that period, there was not a single Jew left in Gaza,” she added.

Related TRT World - Netanyahu's diabolical Gaza ‘ceasefire’ plan is to continue killing Palestinians

‘Life stops in Gaza, education does not’

Emphasising that education is a priority in Gaza, Jarada said: “Life stops in Gaza, education does not. Even during war, education does not stop.”

Children would eat after school and then usually spend time in mosques, which functioned as social centres, she noted.

Jarada explained that crossing border gates in Gaza was extremely difficult, and students or patients had to register their names months in advance and wait for the approval list to be announced.

Electricity outages shaped daily life, she said, adding that electricity was supplied for 4-8 hours most of the time, and sometimes not at all.

“We planned our work around the hours when electricity came. If there was electricity at night, I would do laundry, ironing and food preparation then. We would rejoice when we got eight hours of power. Access to water was also limited,” she said.

She added that water would sometimes only flow every two or three days, forcing families to fill and store tanks.

Yet even under those conditions, students completed their university education.

“Watching people in Gaza remain grateful through every difficulty taught us a valuable lesson,” she said.