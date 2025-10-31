Rachel Mosley, a Florida pre-school teacher, recently learned her family's health insurance premiums are set to nearly triple to a staggering $4,000 a month next year when US government subsidies expire.

Like more than 20 million middle-class Americans, Mosley and her husband until now have benefited from subsidies connected to the Affordable Care Act, better known as Obamacare.

But under US President Donald Trump, these subsidies are set to expire at the end of the year — and Republicans for now are refusing to negotiate their extension.

The explosive issue is core to the budget standoff between Republicans and Democrats, which has triggered a shutdown that has paralysed the American federal government for a month.

And on November 1, insurance renewals and enrollments open — leaving households across the country to learn their new rates with terror.

"I had some tears on my front porch," Mosley — a mother of five kids, who makes around $24,000 a year as a teacher — told AFP news agency.

Combined with her salary and her husband's work as a physician's assistant, she said "it's a third of our income."

"I can't possibly imagine how we could pay it."

Mosley, 46, works part-time because she had a heart attack last year — she thought she was in perfect health but nearly died.

So canceling insurance altogether isn't an option: if "I have to go to the hospital for a heart attack or stroke...how would I pay the bill?"

"I really wouldn't be able to pay."

It's an impossible choice with rippling effects nationwide.

Audrey Horn, a 60-year-old retiree from Nebraska, is in similar panic.

Her premium is currently fully covered by the federal government, but it is set to go from more than $1,740 to more than $2,430 — and that substantial subsidy is in limbo.

Horn's husband works for a small construction company and is paid by the hour. She said they're already feeling the impact of inflation and simply do not have the budget to absorb such a health care increase.

"I balance my checkbook to the penny," she told AFP, saying they share a very small house and drive old cars.

"We don't have a lot."