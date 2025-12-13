Cambodia has said Thailand continued dropping bombs on its territory hours after US President Donald Trump said the neighbours had agreed to stop fighting.

The latest clashes between the Southeast Asian neighbours, which stem from a long-running dispute over the colonial-era demarcation of their 800-kilometre (500-mile) frontier, have displaced around half a million people on both sides.

Each side had blamed the other for reigniting the conflict.

"On December 13, 2025, the Thai military used two F-16 fighter jets to drop seven bombs" on a number of targets, the Cambodian defense ministry said in an X post on Friday.

"Thai military aircraft have not stopped bombing yet," it said.

It came after US President Donald Trump said Friday that Thailand and Cambodia had agreed to halt fighting along their disputed border, which has killed at least 20 people this week.

"I had a very good conversation this morning with the Prime Minister of Thailand, Anutin Charnvirakul, and the Prime Minister of Cambodia, Hun Manet, concerning the very unfortunate reawakening of their long-running War," Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

"They have agreed to CEASE all shooting effective this evening, and go back to the original Peace Accord made with me, and them, with the help of the Great Prime Minister of Malaysia, Anwar Ibrahim," he said, referring to a deal made in July.

"Both Countries are ready for PEACE and continued Trade with the United States of America," Trump noted, thanking Anwar for his assistance.

Anutin had said earlier, after his call with Trump: "It needs to be announced to the world that Cambodia is going to comply with the ceasefire."