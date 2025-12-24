AMERICAS
NYC mayor-elect Mamdani vows to fight Islamophobia and racism against Palestinians
The first Muslim mayor-elect of New York City Zohran Mamdani referenced a case involving a Palestinian student falsely blamed for a shooting, saying New York must push back against hate-driven narratives.
Zohran Mamdani says Islamophobia and racism have no place in New York City. [File photo] / AP
December 24, 2025

New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani has pledged to make the fight against Islamophobia and anti-Palestinian racism a priority when he takes office next week.

Mamdani, who will make history as the city’s first-ever Muslim mayor, issued the statement following a targeted harassment campaign against Mustapha Kharbouch, a Palestinian student at Brown University.

The incoming mayor revealed on social media that Kharbouch was subjected to doxxing and death threats after conspiracy theorists falsely linked him to a deadly shooting.

The targeting was triggered by a circulated photo of Kharbouch wearing a keffiyeh.

"As Mayor… I will make it my job to cherish, protect, and celebrate all New Yorkers and combat Islamophobia and anti-Palestinian racism at every corner," Mamdani said on Tuesday.

In a personal phone call, Mamdani spoke with Kharbouch about his academic background in international relations and anthropology, as well as his aspirations to pursue a PhD.

Kharbouch had previously completed a summer internship in New York City.

"I told Mustapha that we would love to have him back in New York City," Mamdani said, reaffirming his commitment to protecting residents from identity-based attacks.

Mamdani is due to be sworn in on January 1, New Year’s Day.

SOURCE:AA
