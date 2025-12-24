New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani has pledged to make the fight against Islamophobia and anti-Palestinian racism a priority when he takes office next week.

Mamdani, who will make history as the city’s first-ever Muslim mayor, issued the statement following a targeted harassment campaign against Mustapha Kharbouch, a Palestinian student at Brown University.

The incoming mayor revealed on social media that Kharbouch was subjected to doxxing and death threats after conspiracy theorists falsely linked him to a deadly shooting.

The targeting was triggered by a circulated photo of Kharbouch wearing a keffiyeh.

"As Mayor… I will make it my job to cherish, protect, and celebrate all New Yorkers and combat Islamophobia and anti-Palestinian racism at every corner," Mamdani said on Tuesday.