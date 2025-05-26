Authorities in the southern Indian state of Kerala have braced for a possible oil spill after a vessel sank off the southern Kerala coast, state officials have said.

The Indian Defence Ministry said on Sunday that a Liberian container vessel sank off the Kochi coast early Sunday due to "flooding".

The ministry said all 24 crew members on board were rescued, and the vessel went down with 640 containers, including 13 with “hazardous cargo” and 12 containing calcium carbide.

Kerala’s State Disaster Management Authority, in its advisory on Monday, warned people not to touch or approach any object that appears from the sunken ship anchored on the shore.

“The ship had 643 containers; 13 of them were dangerous substances. Some of these contain a chemical called calcium carbide, which emits acetylene gas that can be flammable when mixed with water,” the authorities said.

Sensitive marine ecosystem

Based on simulation results, “there is a high probability (80 percent) that overboard containers may drift”, covering the entire coastal stretch of the state’s Alappuzha, Kollam, and Thiruvananthapuram districts, the National Centre for Ocean Information Services – an autonomous body under the Indian government – said in its advisory on Monday.