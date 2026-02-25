Japan’s antitrust watchdog inspected Microsoft’s Japanese arm on Wednesday over suspected competition breaches.

The Japan Fair Trade Commission is investigating whether Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform unfairly discouraged customers from using rival services.

A source familiar with the matter told Reuters that officials suspect restrictive contract terms may have limited access to competing cloud infrastructure.

Investigators are also examining whether key software products were effectively confined to Microsoft’s own ecosystem.

According to Japanese media, these programmes include Microsoft 365 applications such as Teams and Word, which are deeply integrated into many corporate systems.

Regulators believe such bundling could have reduced customer choice in Japan’s fast-growing cloud computing market.

According to the source, authorities are also expected to seek clarification from Microsoft’s US parent company.

The Fair Trade Commission declined to comment. Microsoft said it is cooperating fully with the investigation.

"We are fully cooperating with the JFTC (Japan Fair Trade Commission) in their requests," a spokesperson for Microsoft told AFP.