Turkish defence giant Aselsan announced Tuesday that it signed direct and indirect export contracts worth $1.3 billion in the first six months of the year, continuing its export-oriented growth strategy with "determination."

During the first six months of 2025, revenue rose to 53.7 billion Turkish liras ($1.32 billion), up 11.3% year-on-year, "driven by ongoing deliveries in areas such as air defence, electro-optics, radar, avionics, electronic warfare, security and weapon systems."

During the first half of the year, new contracts totalled $2.8 billion, up 10% compared to the same period of the previous year, while backlog orders expanded by 30%, leveling up to $16 billion.

With a real increase of 15% compared to the same period of the previous year, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) generated from operations reached $319.7 million with a margin of 25%, and the Book-to-Bill ratio was recorded at two, positioning the company above the industry average.

In the first half of 2025, by climbing 42% compared to the previous year, the company’s research and development (R&D) expenditures reached $572 million during the reporting period, while expenditures on infrastructure investment grew by 100%, doubling the same period of last year by reaching up to $104 million.

Aselsan CEO Ahmet Akyol, evaluating the financial results of the first six months of 2025, said that with the Aselsan NEXT program the firm launched in 2024, it had gained strong financial momentum.