CLIMATE
2 min read
Ninth volcano eruption hits Iceland since 2023
Although the eruption did not disrupt air traffic, air quality in the nearby area is reported to be “awful,” and residents have been urged to keep their windows closed.
Ninth volcano eruption hits Iceland since 2023
Lava emerges through a fissure following a volcano eruption near Grindavik / Reuters
July 16, 2025

A volcano erupted in Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula in the southwest,according to weather authorities, the ninth eruption to hit the region since the end of 2023.

Live video feeds showed lava spewing out of a fissure in the ground, with the Icelandic Met Office Reporting that it began just before 4:00am (0400 GMT).

Broadcaster RUV reported that the nearby fishing village Grindavik had been evacuated, as had the Blue Lagoon, Iceland's famed tourist spot.

The previous eruption to hit the area was in April.

RelatedTRT Global - Volcano begins erupting in southwestern Iceland hours after nearby town and spa evacuated

When the first volcanic eruption hit the area in late 2023, most of Grindavik's 4,000 residents were evacuated.

Since then, almost all of the houses have been sold to the state, and most of residents have left.

Volcanoes on the Reykjanes peninsula had not erupted for eight centuries when in March 2021 a period of heightened seismic activity began.

RECOMMENDED

Volcanologists have warned in recent years that volcanic activity in the region has entered a new era.

RUV reported the latest eruption was not expected to effect international flights.

A volcanic eruption in another part of Iceland in 2010 caused worldwide travel chaos as the ash spewing into the atmosphere sparked airspace closures in Europe.

Iceland is home to 33 active volcanic systems, more than any other European country.

It is located on the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, a fault in the ocean floor that separates the Eurasian and North American tectonic plates and causes earthquakes and eruptions.

SOURCE:REUTERS
Explore
Greek officer arrested over spying for China, leaking classified NATO data
Yemen approves new government under PM Shaya al Zindani
UN expert warns of surging anti-Muslim hatred in Germany
US slaps Iran with new oil sanctions moments after talks conclude
Israel detains journalists, solidarity activists in occupied West Bank
EU targets Russian energy, financial services and trade in 20th sanctions package
Iran signals 'positive' first round of talks with US in Oman
Türkiye's 2023 earthquakes inflicted $250B in damage: Erdogan
Türkiye’s Fidan meets EU enlargement commissioner, renews call for deeper cooperation
Oman hosts second round of indirect Iran-US talks amid rising tensions: officials
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way