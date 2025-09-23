US President Donald Trump has said that Ukraine is now positioned to win back all of its territory currently occupied by Russia, marking a major departure from his earlier stance on the war.
After meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy behind closed doors on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, Trump said that Russia’s economic weakness had changed the balance.
"I think Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, is in a position to fight and WIN all of Ukraine back in its original form," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
He added: "With time, patience, and the financial support of Europe and, in particular, NATO, the original Borders from where this war started, is very much an option. Why not? Russia has been fighting aimlessly for three and a half years."
Calling Russia a "paper tiger," Trump suggested Kiev might even regain the Crimean Peninsula, which Moscow annexed in 2014.
"Putin and Russia are in BIG Economic trouble, and this is the time for Ukraine to act," he wrote.
"In any event, I wish both Countries well. We will continue to supply weapons to NATO for NATO to do what they want with them."
Zelenskyy welcomes remarks
Zelenskyy said Trump’s post marked a "big shift" in US policy.
"This post of Trump is a big shift," he added.
Earlier Tuesday, Zelenskyy said Ukrainian forces had retaken 360 square kilometres of occupied territory this month and encircled 1,000 Russian soldiers.
He urged additional sanctions on Moscow and backed Trump’s call for European countries to stop buying Russian oil.
Trump’s latest remarks contrasted sharply with his combative February meeting with Zelenskyy, where he told the Ukrainian leader: "You're right now not in a very good position. You've allowed yourself to be in a very bad position. You don't have the cards right now. With us you start having cards."
Earlier this month, Trump said he was prepared to impose major sanctions on Russia if NATO members collectively halted Russian oil imports and took similar steps.
The shift comes as the war enters its fourth year, with Russia facing mounting economic strain from sanctions and battlefield losses.