America’s truckers are being hit hard by surging diesel prices as the Middle East crisis drives oil costs to multi-year highs, squeezing margins across an industry that moves nearly three-quarters of the nation’s freight.

Diesel, which is the second-biggest expense for truckers, has jumped about 50 percent since the US-Israeli war on Iran disrupted flows through the Strait of Hormuz.

US fleets are now paying an average of $5.52 per gallon, surpassing the previous record set after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The spike is rippling through supply chains. Higher fuel costs are pushing up transportation expenses and, ultimately, prices for everyday goods.

With freight demand already under pressure, experts warn the industry faces a double hit: rising costs and weakening shipments.

“The numbers we’re seeing weren’t on anyone’s radar,” said Jason Miller, a supply chain professor at Michigan State University, highlighting how rapidly fuel prices have surged.

Domestic logistics for truckers

The US trucking industry is a cornerstone of the economy, with roughly 3 to 3.5 million drivers moving more than 70 percent of all domestic freight, according to data by the American Trucking Association.