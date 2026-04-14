AMERICAS
2 min read
American truckers feel the heat as Middle East crisis sends diesel soaring
Record fuel costs squeeze small operators, threaten freight demand and ripple through the US economy as oil shocks intensify.
American truckers feel the heat as Middle East crisis sends diesel soaring
The US trucking industry is a cornerstone of the economy, with roughly 3 to 3.5 million drivers moving more than 70 percent of all domestic freight. / Reuters
4 hours ago

America’s truckers are being hit hard by surging diesel prices as the Middle East crisis drives oil costs to multi-year highs, squeezing margins across an industry that moves nearly three-quarters of the nation’s freight.

Diesel, which is the second-biggest expense for truckers, has jumped about 50 percent since the US-Israeli war on Iran disrupted flows through the Strait of Hormuz. 

US fleets are now paying an average of $5.52 per gallon, surpassing the previous record set after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The spike is rippling through supply chains. Higher fuel costs are pushing up transportation expenses and, ultimately, prices for everyday goods. 

With freight demand already under pressure, experts warn the industry faces a double hit: rising costs and weakening shipments.

“The numbers we’re seeing weren’t on anyone’s radar,” said Jason Miller, a supply chain professor at Michigan State University, highlighting how rapidly fuel prices have surged.

Domestic logistics for truckers

The US trucking industry is a cornerstone of the economy, with roughly 3 to 3.5 million drivers moving more than 70 percent of all domestic freight, according to data by the American Trucking Association.

RECOMMENDED

In total, the sector supports around 8.4 million jobs, underscoring its vast reach and influence. As a result, any disruption affecting truckers — especially fuel costs — quickly ripples through supply chains and impacts prices paid by consumers nationwide.

Small operators bearing the brunt

According to industry data, nearly one in five trucking firms has halted operations due to fuel costs, while many others are cutting miles or rejecting less profitable loads. 

Independent drivers who often pay for fuel upfront are particularly exposed, unlike large carriers that can negotiate discounts or pass costs to customers.

For drivers like Heather Hickson Griffith, fuel prices as high as $8 per gallon in California are forcing tough choices, from cutting personal spending to rerouting operations to cheaper regions.

The pressure is building across the sector, which generated $906 billion in revenue last year. Analysts warn that without relief, thousands of small carriers could be pushed out, tightening capacity and driving freight rates even higher.

The impact could soon reach consumers more directly. Transportation can account for over 20 percent of the cost of staples like milk, meaning sustained fuel spikes risk feeding into broader inflation.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Iran talks in Pakistan made 'a lot of progress', says Vance
US Representative Swalwell says will resign from Congress after sexual misconduct allegations
Israel kills five Palestinians in Gaza in repeated ceasefire violations
US House is preparing for potential expulsion of multiple lawmakers over 'despicable' allegations
Iran rejects US bid to share control of Strait of Hormuz
American water utilities are facing fluoride shortage due to US-Israel war on Iran
All parties must respect freedom of navigation in Hormuz: UN
Over one-third of 80 damaged Middle East energy sites severely hit: IEA
Turkish FM discuss efforts to end Mideast war with Russian, Saudi counterparts
Türkiye sends 36 tonnes of food aid to displaced Nigerians
Middle East ceasefire is a 'priority', China's FM tells Pakistan
Israeli attacks on Lebanon 'should stop now': UK's Starmer
Iranian vessels near US blockade will be 'immediately eliminated': Trump
The Daily Telegraph deletes fabricated Erdogan story
Judge dismisses Trump's $10B lawsuit against WSJ over Epstein letter