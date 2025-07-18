WORLD
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Conservative Interior Minister Dobrindt says deportation represents another step in Germany's shifting migration policy, emphasising that "serious criminals have no right to residency" in the country.
Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said the deportations targeted men who were legally required to leave Germany and had committed criminal offenses / AA
July 18, 2025

Germany has deported 81 Afghan nationals who committed criminal offences back to their home country, officials announced on Friday.

Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said the deportations targeted men who were legally required to leave Germany and had committed criminal offences.

"We are now implementing another aspect of the policy change outlined in the coalition agreement," the conservative politician said, adding that they plan to continue such deportation flights to Afghanistan. “Serious criminals have no right to residency in our country,” he stressed.

The deportation flight was facilitated by Qatar, as Berlin has no official diplomatic relations with the Taliban-led interim government in Afghanistan, according to the Interior Ministry.

Germany's new conservative-led coalition government, which took power in May, has promised a significant immigration policy overhaul to curb irregular migration.

The government’s plan includes implementing checks at internal EU borders and streamlining deportation procedures, especially for rejected asylum seekers and those who have committed violent crimes.

