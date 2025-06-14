Israel has launched a sweeping wave of air strikes against Iranian nuclear and military sites as tensions reach new heights, blaming Tehran over its nuclear enrichment programme.

In response to Israeli strikes, Tehran launched multiple waves of missile attacks on Israel, under the name “Operation True Promise III”.

The attacks mark the largest direct military assault between the arch-rivals, with Israeli sources claiming over 200 targets struck across Iran, including nuclear facilities, air defence systems and missile bases.

The strikes were reportedly carried out by a mix of F-35 fighter jets, drones and long-range precision missiles, hitting high-value infrastructure in Isfahan, Fordow, Arak, Tehran and several military installations in western Iran.

Here are the facilities and military sites targeted by Israel:

Natanz Nuclear Facility – Isfahan Province

One of Iran’s most heavily fortified enrichment sites, Natanz sustained damage to its above-ground pilot fuel enrichment plant and surrounding support structures.

Satellite imagery suggests the underground uranium halls remain mostly intact, but key operational buildings have been disabled.

The IAEA confirmed that the enrichment plant had been hit and added later that the Iranian authorities had not detected any increased radiation levels at the site.

Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation reported nuclear contamination was detected inside the facility but did not spread outside.

Fordow Nuclear Facility – Near Qom

The Fordow nuclear facility was targeted amid ongoing Israeli attacks, Iran’s semi-official Fars News Agency reported. It was hit by strikes targeting its above-ground facilities, including entrances and security installations.

Fordow enrichment facility is located some 100 kilometres southwest of Tehran. It also hosts centrifuge cascades but isn’t as big a facility as Natanz. Buried under a mountain and protected by anti-aircraft batteries, Fordo appears designed to withstand air strikes.

Analysts believe the underground centrifuge halls escaped major damage, though Israeli officials claim the attack “degraded operational capacity.”

Isfahan Nuclear Technology Centre

The facility in Isfahan, about 345 kilometres southeast of Tehran, employs thousands of nuclear scientists.

It also is home to three Chinese research reactors and laboratories associated with the country’s atomic programme.

The site reportedly used for uranium metal production and fuel reprocessing was heavily damaged.

Arak Heavy Water Reactor

The Arak heavy water reactor is located 250 kilometres southwest of Tehran.

Israel targeted components of the Arak reactor complex, with reports of fire and damage to cooling and processing equipment.

Iranian officials confirmed “structural harm” at the site.

Heavy water helps cool nuclear reactors, but it produces plutonium as a byproduct that can potentially be used in nuclear weapons.

Iran had agreed under its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers to redesign the facility to relieve proliferation concerns.

Tehran General Armed Forces Headquarters

The central command hub for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), located in Tehran, housing senior leadership and operational planning.

IRGC Headquarters in Tehran, Iran, was among the military facilities targeted by Israel during the air strikes. The attack killed several senior commanders.

The Parchin Military Complex

The Parchin military complex, located about 30 kilometres southeast of Tehran, was also reportedly hit, along with several other military bases in the capital.

Kermanshah Missile Base

One of the most significant strikes targeted an underground missile depot near Kermanshah, in western Iran.